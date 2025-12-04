Battlefield 6 adds more vehicles to Breakthrough, but players have one specific demand for the mode: "Bring back 64 player Breakthrough you cowards!"

Breakthrough is getting some attention is the latest Battlefield 6 update, with changes to make the mode more enjoyable for the attackers. Specifically, there'll be more vehicles available, and their positioning will be fairer for either side (in theory, anyway). Some players aren't too pleased though, with more specific demands for the game type.

In Breakthrough, an attacking team attempts to commandeer parts of the map from a defensive squad against a timer. For Battlefield 6, the player count has been reduced to 48 players, from 64, and that’s proving contentious in the community.

"Bring back 64 players to every single map except Cairo," says one Reddit user. "Breakthrough 64 players back ASAP thank you," says another. "Bring back 64 player breakthrough you cowards!!" a third commenter states.

Some frustration lies in seeing things be altered for the mode, without addressing the desires of those who enjoy and want to play it more. The amount of tanks is a particular bugbear, as more have been added to Siege of Cairo. "Adding tanks is just going to increase the rate of steamrolling among good teams while doing very little to help bad teams play better since they're not relying on armor to bludgeon the defenders to the point their poor attack strategy doesn't matter," one player writes.

"I stopped playing because being a defender is just 24/7 fighting tanks, while attackers farm you," another commenter states. "We used to have tons of vehicles, including jets, tanks and helis, on the defender side in BF3, so vehicles could fight vehicles and infantry can fight infantry. Adding tanks won't fix poor map design, it just makes defending extremely one-dimensional."

Funnily enough, tanks are part of the changes to RedSec too, with the frequency of the armored vehicles getting lowered as a first measure in addressing complaints. EA and the myriad Battlefield studios will be glad to see nobody seems to have to have a problem with that part.

Some Battlefield 6 players still can't hear enemies creeping up on them, so devs are doing "a full pass" to fix niggling sound issues for good: "Hoping we can share more details on that soon."