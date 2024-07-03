Fortnite Weapon X Lab: Where to visit it
The Weapon X Lab in Fortnite can be found in the snowy mountains to the east side of the island
The Fortnite Weapon X Lab is a landmark that was inaccessible until recently, but now the doors have been torn wide open so that players can get inside. If you weren't already aware, Weapon X is a research project featured in Marvel lore, which produced characters such as Wolverine and Deadpool who have already appeared in the battle royale. The opening of this bunker coincides with the release of Fortnite Magneto Power, which is also linked to the Marvel universe, and you'll need to get into it for one of the related quests. With that in mind, here's how to visit the Weapon X Lab in Fortnite.
Where to visit the Weapon X Lab in Fortnite
To visit the Weapon X Lab in Fortnite, you need to make your way to the east side of the island and the snowy biome, then make your way up the mountain to the south of the Grand Glacier named location and look for the entrance to a bunker buried in the snow. The entrance to this was previously sealed shut, but it now appears to have been ripped open by some powerful entity.
To actually visit the Fortnite Weapon X Lab, you just need to pass through the broken blast doors and go down the stairs into the lab itself, at which point you'll see this particular entry in the Fortnite quests get ticked off your list. Other than a few chests and ammo boxes to search, there isn't much else to do down in the lab, though the broken containment chamber with a banana skin in the bottom of it could be a hint towards a future character in the battle royale storyline.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 550 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.