Fortnite Birthday Medallions: Where to find them

Fortnite Birthday Medallions are currently in high demand, as they have been added to the battle royale for one week only as part of the anniversary celebrations. They are proving to be frustratingly elusive as they appear at random, which isn't much help if you're trying to complete the list of Birthday Fortnite quests before time runs out on them. If you're searching for more information then here's what you need to know about finding Birthday Medallions in Fortnite, and how they work once you've got one in your inventory.

Where to find Birthday Medallions in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are currently only two ways to find Birthday Medallions in Fortnite, which are by opening Birthday Presents or collecting dropped medallions from eliminated opponents. Birthday Presents are items that are randomly found as floor loot or by opening chests, so unfortunately unlike the Fortnite Birthday Cakes there aren't any fixed locations where you can guarantee picking them up. Presents can appear anywhere, though some players have reported having more luck finding them in the named locations that also contain the celebration cakes. The only advice I can offer is to persevere and keep an eye out for Birthday Presents or dropped Fortnite Birthday Medallions, as it really is the luck of the draw if you find them.

How to travel distance while airborne with balloons from Birthday Medallions in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you have a Fortnite Birthday Medallion equipped, you'll automatically get a balloon attached to you at set intervals, up to a maximum of three in total. The more balloons you have, the higher and further you'll float before drifting back down to the ground again. Unlike with the regular Fortnite Medallions, having a Birthday Medallion equipped does not reveal your location on the map to other players, so you don't need to worry about that and can instead focus on travelling a total of 777m while airborne. If you keep jumping and pushing a direction on the left stick, it shouldn't take to long to complete that distance, and if you get fed up with sprouting balloons then you can always drop the Birthday Medallion by selecting it from your inventory screen.

