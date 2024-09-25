Fortnite Flare Guns: Where to find them to set off fireworks

Fortnite Flare Guns are back, and this time they're launching fireworks to celebrate the 7th anniversary of the battle royale. They also have a more useful function beyond brightening up the skies, as setting off fireworks will reveal players nearby so you can get the tactical drop on them. Finding these weapons is easier said than done as they are random spawns, but if you want to tick off all of the Birthday Fortnite quests then you'll need to get your hands on them. For more details, here's how to find Flare Guns in Fortnite, and what you need to do with them to reveal players by setting off fireworks.

Where to find Flare Guns in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To find Flare Guns in Fortnite you need an element of luck on your side, as they appear randomly as floor loot or from searching chests, unless an eliminated opponent happens to drop one for you. That means that, as with the Fortnite Birthday Medallions, the only real approach you can take is to keep searching as many chests as possible and hope for the best, while keeping an eye our for a dropped Firework Flare Gun. I've had success finding it through both routes, so try to be patient.

How to reveal players by setting off fireworks with the Flare Gun in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

After you've found yourself a Fortnite Flare Gun, you can then use it to reveal players by setting off fireworks – simply fire it in the general direction of interest and when the fireworks explode they will scan the surrounding area to highlight any opponent(s) with a red diamond marker above them, in much the same way as a hired Scout Specialist from the Fortnite characters. You get six shots with the Flare Gun as standard, and it is possible to reveal the same player(s) more than once in a match, though you may need to wait for the red marker to disappear before it counts again.

Unlike the regular version we've seen before, the Firework Flare Gun does not create flames on impact to trigger a blaze, so you'll need to land a fairly direct hit on an enemy if you want to deal significant damage them with it, though of course its main use is for recon so you can follow up with other weapons.

