Cyberpunk 2 multiplayer seems all but confirmed as CD Projekt Red looks to hire an engineer to build "high-performance online experiences" and "optimize multiplayer systems"

CD Projekt Red hasn't officially announced much about Cyberpunk 2 – it doesn't even have an official title yet – but one big detail about the new game has slipped out thanks to a job listing. The devs are looking to build some sort of multiplayer feature this time around, apparently making good on that cancelled Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer spin-off.

The studio is looking to hire a lead network engineer (via FRVR) for Cyberpunk 2 who "will play a pivotal role in designing and implementing the network architecture and online systems." This role is based in CDPR's Boston studio, which is leading development on the Cyberpunk sequel.

This lead network engineer will "ensure low-latency, high-performance online experiences for players," and lead a team to "to develop and optimize multiplayer systems, including matchmaking, and address challenges related to latency, bandwidth usage, and server performance."

While the gaming community does a lot of inferring about what new job listings at major studios can mean, this one does specifically call out Cyberpunk 2 and features like matchmaking. I'm putting down all the caveats I might otherwise raise on something like this, because it sure does sound like CDPR is taking an honest second run at Cyberpunk multiplayer here.

In 2021, CD Projekt Red announced it had "decided to reconsider" its direction for Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer, saying it would instead focus "on bringing online into all of our franchises one day." The Witcher is getting a standalone multiplayer release with Project Sirius, though that game has had its own development rollercoaster.

