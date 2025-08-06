Battlefield 6 will fill servers that don't reach the max player count with bots, making the lack of a server browser a bit more unfortunate: "They are trying to make it difficult for no reason"

DICE has confirmed that Battlefield 6 will add AI enemies to servers to fill out lobbies, as opposed to letting matches go forward with empty battlefields.

Ahead of the Battlefield 6 beta , EA and DICE have been revealing new details about the upcoming shooter. Although a lot of dues are being paid to classic games like Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3 and 4 , this doesn't mean they are sticking to the ideas found in the older entries. Just like in Battlefield 2042, if a lobby doesn't have enough players, the empty spaces will be taken over by bots, which should, in theory, be less prevalent since the lobby sizes are back down to 64 players as opposed to the 128-player matches of 2042.

New details on #Battlefield6 during the multiplayer showcase event in Hong Kong, via Taiwanese media GNN.▪️ DICE wants to choose (based on fan and player requests) the best possible classic builds or maps to bring back the good old days of playing Battlefield.▪️ The game will… pic.twitter.com/2vbUqwCkQYAugust 5, 2025

This was confirmed by DICE at a showcase event in Hong Kong reported on by Taiwanese outlet GNN (via Battlefield Bulletin on Twitter), where it was confirmed that AI soldiers will backfill servers that haven't filled out, but that DICE still intends to prioritize human players, but it wasn't elaborated how exactly that would come into play (whether that means AI will be kicked mid-game should players try to join or not).

This news, paired with the confirmation that the server browser won't be returning, and instead Battlefield 2042's portal system is returning . One user responded to the news saying, "The AI soldiers backfilling wouldn’t be necessary if there was a server browser with persistent servers," with a response agreeing, saying, "They are trying to make it difficult for no reason."

