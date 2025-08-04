Battlefield 6 won't have a server browser, but the game's producer believes the current system "answers all these wants"

Battlefield 6 won't feature a traditional server browser, however the game's producer reckons there isn't too much to worry about.

Battlefield 6 is in the midst of its coming out party, with the game's massive reveal and upcoming open beta getting fans hyped up for the series again after the last few entries haven't quite hit the way they wanted. DICE is talking up things that players have been requesting, like grounded cosmetics to avoid the Fortnite effect currently taking over Call of Duty.

However, not everything is hitting perfectly, as EA has confirmed that the game will have some skill-based matchmaking . On top of that, a traditional server browser isn't in the cards either – with a portal system like in Battlefield 2042 put in place for the upcoming release – but DICE reckons that won't be a huge deal.

I think our serber browser solution answers all these wants. Yes, it's via portal and shows community experiences, but these can award full XP, will be front and center in our main menu, not hidden - and will allow you to filter and search for specific things you want. (2/3)August 3, 2025

Battlefield 6 producer Alexia Christofi took to Twitter asking for feedback on why a server browser is important to players. With responses citing concerns like support for low-populated regions and being able to choose specific maps and modes, Christofi says: "I think our serber[sic] browser solution answers all these wants."

Christofi elaborates: "Yes, it's via portal and shows community experiences, but these can award full XP, will be front and center in our main menu, not hidden – and will allow you to filter and search for specific things you want."

A fan asked how this system is different to the one found in Battlefield 2042, and Christofi gave a breakdown , pointing to the likes of "better ways for us to filter out XP exploit servers" and "full XP on more experiences than ever before." Plus it will apparently "showcase the server browser on the main menu" instead of hiding it away.

Hopefully this new system does work well, but it feels like a normal server browser would've taken a lot less effort.

