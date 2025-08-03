"We don't want CoD movement, we want Battlefield": Battlefield 6 hopefuls are already asking DICE to reign in its slide as preview streamers fly around the map on ice skates

We've been getting a steady stream of details about Battlefield 6, since the new FPS was officially announced by EA in late July. Amid all the preview footage, the sliding has stood out to fans because of how absurd it is in motion, leading to calls for some tweaking ahead of the full launch on October 10.

Maneuverability is key to a game like Battlefield 6. You want to be able to dodge and move around as smoothly and effectively as possible. Well, the team behind the latest installment have slightly overdone the sliding, to the point getting around the map is like wearing ice skates and the entire ground is frozen.

Clips posted on Reddit but since deleted, demonstrated the issues, and they're cartoonishly funny. Streamers were able to zip around almost like they're gliding, reminiscent of the heightened mobility in Warzone and Call of Duty in general.

Battlefield 6 Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The comparison is a theme among the feedback. "I did think while watching the reveal, damn this looks a bit like Call of Duty movement, which for me is not a good thing because it's just garbage," a popular comment on the Battlefield subreddit reads. "Battlefield is meant to tow the line where the movement feels good but isn't taken from looney toons."

Generally, players feel it dilutes what Battlefield is and dampens their excitement. "There's tons of jump slide canceling or jumping into a slide then jumping out of it, this needs to goooo this movement system is cancer to the formula of Battlefield," another comment reads.

The saving grace here is everything we've seen comes from preview builds. Updates are possible, and this may be addressed by the time the release date arrives.

To learn more about EA's new FPS, check out our 10 biggest takeaways from our hands-on with Battlefield 6.