Battlefield 6 producers stress it's "really important to us" that cosmetics "feel grounded" and "authentic to the franchise," so don't expect to see the likes of Peter Griffin and Hatsune Miku here

As Beavis and Butt-Head run rampant on Call of Duty's lobbies, Battlefield 6 's producer has said that all of the game's skins will fit the game's universe.

Funny skins are a staple of games now. Thanks to Fortnite becoming the biggest thing in the world and letting you form a squad of Peter Griffin, John Cena, Solid Snake, and Sabrina Carpenter, crossovers are a hot topic. Even once realism-focused series' like Call of Duty and Rainbow Six have American Dad and Yakuza / Like a Dragon skins respectively. So the Battlefield fanbase has been a bit worried about the upcoming game becoming one of those, and while skin leaks were promising , we now have word that it shouldn't be the case.

Speaking to ComicBook , Battlefield 6 producers David Sirland and Alexia Christofi were asked about their stance on skins was, and if we can expect to see the likes Jar Jar Binks and Hatsune Miku teaming up. "What I will say is what’s really important to us is that things feel grounded," Christofi says, adding that "we want people to express themselves and to have cool skins and peacock in a way like 'I look pretty cool and I have this great weapon skin… but we want it to feel authentic to the franchise, that’s the approach we’re thinking."

Meanwhile Sirland speaks about how the team went into designing the classes, and stressed the importance of being able to tell the classes apart at a glance like having ghillie material for skins for the Recon class. Sirland says: "There are some rules there, but it's looser rules than 'It’s always going to look like this.' But it needs to feel like it fits the universe, because part of why I think we're getting good feedback here is because it feels like 3 and 4, in a sense, where it fits. I think that’s really important."

Of course, it's easy to say "we won't get weird" and it's another thing to stick to it. In the past Battlefield hasn't succumbed to the crossover skin, but I can also see a future where EA wants to cross-promote and we see the likes of Apex Legends characters join the fray. Hopefully DICE is able to fight back enough to avoid that though.

