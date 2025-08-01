Battlefield 6 players on Steam won't need to use the divisive EA App in order to play, and fans are thrilled: "We cannot stop winning right now"

Battlefield 6's release date has finally been confirmed after multiple leaks, and those planning to dive into the upcoming FPS on Steam will be pleased to know that they won't need the EA App in order to play.

As spotted by Reddit user Turbostrider27, an official FAQ page for Battlefield 6 confirms that "Steam players will not need to use EA App to play Battlefield 6," so you won't need the separate game launcher come October 10 when the upcoming FPS releases. Players "will need an EA account," regardless, but on balance, that's a pretty great outcome.

Well, assuming you're planning to play on Steam, anyway. Anyone planning to buy the game via the Epic Games Store will require both the "EA App and an EA account to play," so choose your preferred platform wisely.

Prospective Steam players on Reddit are celebrating the win, anyway. "Making an account is better than having to open another launcher. So this looks good. Though, I wonder why they don't implement it with Epic," one writes. "I know people won't be a fan, but I really don't mind this at all. Extra launchers are always a sticking point to me, but that's not the case here. Anyone who's played Battlefield in the past 10 years on PC probably already has an EA account, so no additional effort required," says another.

"Wow, this might be the first time we can say FUCK THE EA APP and play BF without that mess of a program," another cheers, while one adds: "We cannot stop winning right now."

If you're still on the fence about Battlefield 6, the extra good news is that there are multiple open beta sessions right around the corner, so you can try the game yourself ahead of launch.

I spent 4 hours playing Battlefield 6 multiplayer and speaking with the creators, and here are my 10 biggest takeaways