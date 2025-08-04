Battlefield 6 will apparently have some skill-based matchmaking according to EA, and not everyone is happy: "Just let me hang with the boys"

Battlefield 6 will reportedly feature some skill-based matchmaking, as well as other matchmaking factors that are set to vary depending on what game mode you're playing.

Over on Twitter, Call of Duty and Battlefield news source CharlieIntel shares that , during a press briefing at Battlefield 6's multiplayer reveal event last week, EA stated that matchmaking in the upcoming FPS will focus on players' location, ping, as well as availability of servers, in addition to considering some level of skill.

CharlieIntel reports that player counts and game modes will see these matchmaking factors vary, so it doesn't sound like there'll be a rigid matchmaking structure for every match you play to dictate who you'll be facing.

The thing is, not everyone loves skill-based matchmaking. On paper, it sounds like a great idea to get players of a similar level of skill to play together – that way, everyone should be more evenly matched, and no one should be steamrolling over anyone.

That's on paper, though – in reality, skill-based matchmaking in games can sometimes be a bit of a pain if you want to play with friends who are at a different skill level. For example, if you want to spend time playing with someone who's not as good at a game as you, they might end up being dragged into lobbies full of people they don't stand a chance against, which isn't fun.

As such, you can understand some prospective Battlefield 6 players feeling a bit concerned about this news. "Some skills factor. Nah how about no skill factor and just let me hang with the boys," one writes . "'And some skill factor' lol just keep it then," says another . "Some skill factor? Instant L," another adds .

Not everyone is worried, however, as some have faith that the system will work "like BF3/4. Which means there's almost zero SBMM. Servers are gonna automatically balance the teams, so it's not unfair. It worked perfectly in all BFs."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll just have to wait and see. Battlefield 6's open beta begins later this week, although I imagine we might not get a proper look at the FPS game's matchmaking intricacies until it actually launches on October 10.