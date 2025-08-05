Battlefield 6 recoil emerges as the FPS' first big hullabaloo thanks to a "zero recoil" gun that, according to pew pew nerds, is actually just super realistic

When a big new online shooter launches and is inevitably met with widespread uproar over something kinda silly, it's pretty much a rite of passage, and Battlefield 6 has officially met that milestone before its first beta has even gone live - all thanks to a gun that's apparently just doing what it actually does in real life.

The whole thing kicked off when streamer Optic Scump shared a now-viral clip of a gun in Battlefield 6 which he described as having "zero recoil": the KTS100 LMG. The video, indeed, shows Scump firing rounds from the fully automatic assault rifle through a scope that appears to not move around very much at all despite the streamer demonstrating that he wasn't using the right stick to stabilize anything.

The perception is that it could be a massive balance issue. If someone's able to empty clips at that rate and precision, that seems like a lot of heads poppin' real quick.

However, according to PC Gamer, many online people, and even Twitter's community notes, the KTS100 LMG is based on the real-life Ultimax-100, a light machine gun whose whole thing is low recoil. It's also worth noting that the gun isn't new to the Battlefield series, having previously appeared in Battlefield 4. Here you can see a side-by-side of the old and new gun being used in pretty much the same fashion as Scump's video.

I wasn't one of the lucky few to get early press access for Battlefield 6, so I can't comment on the game's balance, but PC Gamer's Morgan Park assures, "the KTS100 is a major outlier," "it's not representative of how all, or even most, BF6 guns behave," and "BF6's guns kick."

Of course, historical realism aside, there's still the potential for KTS100 being massively overpowered, and if that's the case, then yeah, it should probably be nerfed. Again, I haven't played the game and can't say first-hand if there are any serious balance problems, but I don't think a weapon should be allowed to be significantly overpowered just because it's based on a real-life gun. But that's just me; I'll be off in my own world camping out with a sniper anyway. Wait, maybe not.

I spent 4 hours playing Battlefield 6 multiplayer and speaking with the creators, and here are my 10 biggest takeaways.