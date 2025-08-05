Battlefield 6 really wants Assault players to stop lone-wolfing, so they've taken the Spawn Beacon from snipers to place "greater emphasis on team play"

Battlefield 6 is making a major change to the Spawn Beacon item to stop it being used by solo snipers to camp, with the devs "intentionally redefining it as a teamplay tool."

EA is trying to say all the right things about Battlefield 6, like it aims to go back to the "pinnacle" of the series in Battlefield 3 and 4 with a heavy dose of inspiration from Bad Company 2 . But that attempt to bring back the series' golden era doesn't mean that DICE isn't doing anything new. In a thread on Twitter the Battlefield Comms account explained some of the changes in Battlefield 6 that players will find in the Battlefield 6 beta.

Notably, the post goes into changes made to the Assault class. "While Assault has been recognized as the class for frontline-medics, and a favorite among lone-wolf players, we’re now placing greater emphasis on team play." And one of the most significant ways that's being done is by changing how the Spawn Beacon (now Deploy Beacon) – an item that allows you to create a custom spawn point for your squad – works.

Previously, the item was available to the Recon class, which focuses on the likes of sniper rifles, and naturally it was – as DICE puts it – "often being used by solo snipers to redeploy in hard-to-reach places." However, Recon is losing this perk to the Assault class, DICE explains, "By moving it to the Assault class, we’re intentionally redefining it as a teamplay tool for frontline flanking and coordinated squad movement."

But that doesn't mean it will become an overpowered tool as "The Deploy Beacon has a finite number of uses per squad and will self-destruct if the Assault player spawns back on it, making it a tactical and limited resource rather than a persistent advantage." Assault is also getting a new gadget called the "Assault Ladder" which allows your team to reach high places. That's all to say, DICE really wants you to stop playing lone wolf.

Battlefield 6's beta doesn't start for another 2 days, but fans clearly don't mind the wait as the FPS has already hit a peak of almost 10,000 concurrent players on Steam.