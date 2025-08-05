Battlefield 6 dev says the magic words: Bad Company 2 is a "huge inspiration" for the upcoming FPS, and my excitement for the beta is now at an all-time high

Battlefield 6's producer has cited Bad Company 2 as an influence on the latest game in the series, saying it's a "huge inspiration."

Even within massive shooter series that have as many entries as the likes of Battlefield, there are always titles that act as a monolith in terms of how fans look back on them. Call of Duty has Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops 2, Halo has Halo 3, and these will forever be the bar that fans compare every future entry to. For Battlefield, everyone still adores 2010's Battlefield: Bad Company 2. So, it was cool to see that DICE is evoking the vibes of Bad Company 2 for Battlefield 6.

Speaking to PC Gamer , Battlefield 6 multiplayer producer Jeremy Chubb calls Bad Company 2 a "huge inspiration" on the upcoming game, particularly on the destruction front. "When you look for excellence in our legacy, [Bad Company 2] is where you find it," Chubb notes, adding: "That game particularly delivered on a level of fidelity and a sort of intimate destructive experience… It was comprehensive, and it felt like the identity of that game more than anything else."

Chubb acknowledges the destruction wasn't quite up to scratch in Battlefield 2042, saying that for Battlefield 6 "we really wanted to go back to" the Bad Company 2-era of decimation. However, GamesRadar+'s Joel Franey played four hours of the latest game last week and said "it was easy to forget that destruction is a core feature at all," with the game featuring what the devs call "tactical destruction."

He also said it actually feels more in line with Battlefield 3 and 4 more than anything, which is good news for me since those were the last ones I liked. Needless to say, there's plenty to be excited for when the Battlefield 6 beta goes live later this week.



