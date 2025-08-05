Battlefield 6's beta doesn't start for another 2 days, but fans clearly don't mind the wait as the FPS has already hit a peak of almost 10,000 concurrent players on Steam

Battlefield 6 's beta might not kick off for another couple of days, but that's not stopping thousands of fans from flooding to it early, wistfully staring at its menu with no actual way to play.

For those who've earned early access to Battlefield 6's beta (by signing up before July 31 or watching partnered Twitch streamers during last week's multiplayer reveal), the fun kicks off on August 7 until August 8. For everyone else, there are two open beta weekends running between August 9-10, and August 14-17. Either way, it's still not time to dive in just yet, but try telling that to the 6,000 people sitting in its menu on Steam right now.

Following Battlefield 6's beta pre-load going live on all platforms yesterday, the game has hit a peak of 9,463 concurrent "players" on Steam (players being a rather strong word, as it stands) according to SteamDB . That doesn't account for those on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, either.

Prospective players can already tweak their settings to their liking before the beta actually becomes playable, so it's not that there's absolutely nothing to be doing right now. To maintain thousands of concurrent users so steadily for hours on end, though? There are definitely a lot of people simply hyping themselves up in the menu.

All things considered, Battlefield 6 seems to be in a good position to bring in plenty of actual players when its beta actually goes live. DICE previously stated that it'll include "the most content we've ever dropped in an open beta in Battlefield history," so it should keep us busy.

