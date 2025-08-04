Battlefield 6 beta preload is live, and at 35GB you might actually get it downloaded in time to play the FPS this weekend

The Battlefield 6 beta is upon us in just a few days, and if you want to be fully prepared, it's now time to get your preload going. Battlefield 6 open beta preloads are now live across all platforms, and - would you believe it? - the download size is actually pretty reasonable this time around.

You can grab the Battlefield 6 open beta on your platform of choice and get the preload going right now. I've verified the download size across PS5, Xbox, and PC, and it looks like all three platforms are coming out to around a very reasonable 35 GB download, so you shouldn't have much trouble getting those files in time for this weekend's test.

More precisely, those download sizes are:

Steam: 35.7GB

35.7GB EA app: 39.3 GB

39.3 GB PS5: 33.91 GB

33.91 GB Xbox Series X: 37.56 GB

The Battlefield 6 beta times are set to kick off this week, with early access on August 7, and two fully open weekends running August 9-10 and August 14-17. As EA notes in an announcement blog, each weekend will feature a unique set of challenges, and weekend two will add a new map and additional modes, so you'll have plenty of reasons to check back in before the end.

