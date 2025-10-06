The Battlefield 6 release date is rapidly approaching, with pre-loading being an option for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X in time for October 10. Assuming the servers can cope, you'll be able to hop into the all-out warfare of multiplayer and the NATO versus Pax Armata campaign that serves as the setting for Battlefield 6. The game will also release at the same time around the world, so all you need is some time-zone conversions to find out the Battlefield 6 release time for your region.

Battlefield 6 releases at 3PM UTC on October 10 for all platforms. All you need to do to figure out when you'll be able to jump into the game is a little time zone conversion, so here's when you can expect to start playing in a few major regions:

USA Pacific: October 10 at 8AM PDT

October 10 at 8AM PDT USA Eastern: October 10 at 11AM EDT

October 10 at 11AM EDT UK: October 10 at 4PM BST

October 10 at 4PM BST Central Europe: October 10 at 5PM CEST

October 10 at 5PM CEST Australia: October 11 at 2AM AEST

October 11 at 2AM AEST New Zealand: October 11 at 4AM NZST

Bear in mind that a global simultaneous release time for Battlefield 6 also means you won't be able to use any clock resetting and time zone tricks, such as the classic New Zealand clock trick, to get into the game early – be patient! However, to access the game as early as possible, you should make sure you've pre-loaded it on your platform of choice. Bear in mind that pre-loading is not available for Epic Games Store players on PC, and that PC players will also need to have Battlefield 6 Secure Boot enabled to play.

I also wouldn't be surprised if getting into the game right on launch hour is a bit of a mess, as players flood into the game. August's open beta was incredibly popular, with massive queues to log into the game, so the full launch is likely to be even more packed. The resulting server strain might also make getting into multiplayer matches a little difficult and could potentially cause Battlefield 6 error codes to pop up, so set your expectations accordingly!

