What is Battlefield 6 Secure Boot and how to enable it

If you're looking for information about Battlefield 6 Secure Boot, then it's likely that you've tried to connect to the open beta on PC but have run into an error message such as the one above stating SecureBoot is not enabled. Learn how to use SecureBoot at [go.ea.com/SecureBoot] (111). Having Secure Boot enabled is a requirement for playing Battlefield 6, both in the open beta and the full release come October, so this isn't something that can be ignored if you want to access the Battlefield 6 beta. To deal with this issue, here's what you need to know about Secure Boot for Battlefield 6.

What does Battlefield 6 Secure Boot do?

Secure Boot is a security feature built into Windows 10 and Windows 11, which makes sure that when your PC starts up it only loads safe software. This provides features that can be used against cheats that try to infiltrate the Windows boot process and remain hidden, and means that games supported by EA Javelin Anticheat are better able to detect and remove cheaters to improve the experience for all players.

How to enable Secure Boot for Battlefield 6

If you've received an error message and need to enable Secure Boot for Battlefield 6, then there are a couple of requirements you need to check. You need to be running Windows 10 or Windows 11, your motherboard must have a TPM (Trusted Platform Module) version 2.0 installed, and your Windows install drive has to be formatted to GPT (GUID Partition Table) rather than MBR (Master Boot Record).

If you meet those requirements, then you may need to enter your PC's BIOS settings so you can make changes to enable Secure Boot. As this process varies between motherboard manufacturers and incorrect BIOS configuration can cause significant issues with your computer, please refer to this Secure Boot set up guide from EA and read all of the instructions carefully.

What if I can't enable Secure Boot on my PC?

Unfortunately, if you can't enable Secure Boot on your PC then you won't be able to play Battlefield 6, or an increasing number of other upcoming games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, as more developers are turning to Secure Boot for additional protection against cheaters in their games. If your PC is not compatible or you just don't want to activate this feature, then your only option for playing these games is to use a streaming service such as GeForce NOW and connect to a remote machine capable of running them.

