When is the new Battlefield RedSec battle royale mode going live? Release times and dates will be simultaneous across the planet, but obviously vary depending on the local time zones. We've got all the RedSec release times laid out for you below, though keep in mind that the popularity of Battlefield 6 may mean that overloaded server issues dominate those first few hours...

(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield RedSec battle royale mode will go live at the following times and dates, depending on your location and time zone:

PDT (Pacific Coast): 08:00 AM, October 28, 2025

08:00 AM, October 28, 2025 EDT (East Coast): 11:00 AM, October 28, 2025

11:00 AM, October 28, 2025 UTC (UK): 3:00 PM, October 28, 2025

3:00 PM, October 28, 2025 CET (Central Europe): 4:00 PM, October 28, 2025

There doesn't appear to be a way to preload RedSec in advance if you don't already own Battlefield 6, butif you do, there has been a large update that has added RedSec to the list of gameplay modes in multiplayer (though you can't play it yet, of course). We don't yet know if a second update will be needed when the game launches.

Otherwise, if RedSec will be playable as as its own client separate from Battlefield 6 (in the same way that Warzone was a separate entity to other Call of Duty games) that individual client is not yet on storefronts like the PlayStation store. Make sure you check regularly across launch day to see if that changes, assuming you don't own the game already.

Is Battlefield RedSec Battle Royale free to play? Find out here! Or discover the limitations of Battlefield 6 crossplay, so you know if you can enjoy RedSec with friends!

© Gamesradar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.