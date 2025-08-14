Assassin's Creed Shadows developers are focusing on improving "what we already have," but they're adding at least one new open-world activity in post-launch updates

Assassin's Creed Shadows might have dropped months ago at this point, but Ubisoft isn't done adding on to and improving the massive romp since some AC developers have teased that an expanded open-world activity is in the works.

The Assassin's Creed Shadows roadmap is stuffed with incoming features, including a New Game Plus mode, mysterious collaborations, and the promising Claws of Awaji DLC due sometime later this year. But in between those more beefy content drops, the team is working on updates that improve things bit by bit.

In a new Reddit AMA, some members of the team teased what we can expect from these smaller, more regular updates still in the pipeline. When asked about potential open-world activities, like new mini-games or random encounters, game producer 'Andre' said there's at least "one activity we plan to expand in the future."

"More details to come on this one," they added. "Otherwise, we are not planning many brand-new additions to the open-world activities. Our focus is to work on what we already have got in play."

Ubisoft's commitment to improving what's already here probably explains why Discovery Tour, the cool educational mode seen in the series' other RPG mammoths, isn't coming to Shadows.

Still, it sounds like there are lots of other cool things on the horizon for Assassin's Creed Shadows and the series as a whole. For example, the whole Assassin's versus Templars thing that the stealthy-stabby franchise was built on apparently hasn't been forgotten and will pop back up "in the near future."

