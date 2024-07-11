Sony isn't doing anything with Bloodborne so one fan is basically porting it into Elden Ring – which it turns out is pretty hard, so they're also recruiting a modding army

The solo modder behind Elden Ring 's enormous Bloodborne-style overhaul mod, Graceborne , has begun looking for a team of modders to help their project reach its maximum potential, after admitting that taking on its "full scope" single-handedly would be "impossible."

Graceborne's alpha version first released last month on Nexus Mods , and even in this early, unfinished state, it's got some really cool features that can help make you feel like you're playing the Bloodborne PC port that's still not materialized. Will it ever? Who knows, but as far as Graceborne goes, you can already play with aesthetic changes to alter the appearances of certain bosses, new weapons including firearms and Bloodborne-style trick weapons, and even mechanics like gun parrying and quicksteps. Needless to say, Graceborne's changes go far deeper than just making everything look a bit darker, but creator corvianNoctis is now looking for help to make the mod's "full version a reality."

In a new YouTube video, corvianNoctis says: "Many people think there's a team behind this mod, but currently it's only me. I never expected the mod to get this much traction, but I knew from the start that undertaking Graceborne's full scope alone would simply be impossible.

"That is why I make this announcement, with the hopes of reaching out to fellow Elden Ring modders that would be interested in making Graceborne's full version a reality," the modder continues. They're encouraging prospective teammates to reach out via Discord , but "in the meantime," corvianNoctis will "keep adding content to Graceborne's alpha, in the form of new trick weapons, armor sets and boss remodels." In a thank you to supporters, they add: "I hope this project can reach its exciting goal."

I need Elden Ring modders to help me make Graceborne... - YouTube Watch On

Graceborne is still currently incompatible with Elden Ring's 1.12 update (the one that added support for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC), so players who want to experience it right now have to downgrade the version they're playing on to 1.10. With that said, corvianNoctis is already working on an update for this so Graceborne works with the latest version, so here's hoping that's available soon.

