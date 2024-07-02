Elden Ring now has a Bloodborne-style overhaul mod, so we can pretend that we finally have the PC port we've been begging for

It's been over nine years since its initial release, and Bloodborne still doesn't have a PC port. Thankfully, though, you can still get your fill of its darker, gothic vibes with a new overhaul mod for Elden Ring 's PC version, which transforms the action RPG into something much more similar to FromSoftware's 2015 PlayStation 4 exclusive.

The mod in question, which was created by Nexus Mods user corvianNoctis, is called Graceborne, and its alpha version released last month prior to the launch of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree . It also brings with it visual changes such as permanent nighttime and alterations to certain enemies and bosses to better match the overall aesthetic, but there are some major gameplay changes, too. There's no equip load, so you'll be able to pull off Bloodborne-style quicksteps when locked onto enemies, and gun parrying is now a thing, too. Oh, and it uses "Bloodborne-style healing," which means your flasks will heal certain percentages of your health rather than a fixed amount.

On top of all that, to make the most of the newly added gun parrying, five firearms have been added in the alpha version, alongside 35 weapons, 17 trick weapons (a type of weapon in Bloodborne that can be transformed into different forms), and 22 new sets of armor. You can take a look at the trailer for the Graceborne alpha below to see some of the changes in action.

Being an alpha version, this mod is "still in its infancy," according to its creator, which means there are still some issues to be ironed out. Firearms will crash your game if you go into the smithing menu with them in your inventory, for example, and you can expect some of the new weapons to feel rather unbalanced.

It's also worth noting that at the time of writing, Graceborne is only compatible with the 1.10 version of Elden Ring – the version available before the update which added support for Shadow of the Erdtree. It is possible to downgrade the version you're playing on using the instructions listed on Graceborne's Nexus Mods page, but if you don't want to do that, rest assured that last week, the creator started working on updating the mod to make it compatible with the current game version.

Speaking of Bloodborne on PC, game director and FromSoftware boss Hidetaka Miyazaki recently admitted in an interview with PC Gamer that "I know for a fact these guys want a Bloodborne PC port" and said he's not opposed to the idea at all. However, he added, "If I say I want one, I'll get in trouble as well."

So, will we ever get that port? At this point, there's no way to tell, but at least Miyazaki is on board with it in theory. In the meantime, if you want to check out Graceborne, you can download it for free via Nexus Mods (but always be wary when downloading unofficial content online).

