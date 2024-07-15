Elden Ring's Bloodborne-style overhaul mod is now compatible with Shadow of the Erdtree, so you can explore the Realm of Shadow with some familiar features and weapons

The massive Bloodborne-inspired Elden Ring mod, Graceborne , is now compatible with the action RPG's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, meaning you can explore the Realm of Shadow in a new (but familiar) way.

Bloodborne still hasn't made it to PC, but one dedicated fan, modder corvianNoctis, is taking matters into their own hands with this enormous Elden Ring mod. The alpha version already allows you to explore the Lands Between (and now, the Realm of Shadow) with a Bloodborne-style visual overhaul, as well as new weapons, armor, and mechanics like quicksteps and removed equip load.

While the alpha version became available last month via Nexus Mods , it was incompatible with Elden Ring version 1.12, which was released just one day after the mod, ahead of Shadow of the Erdtree's launch. This unfortunately meant that those who wanted to use the mod had to downgrade the version they were playing on or refrain from updating at all.

Thankfully though, after over two weeks of work, corvianNoctis has released Graceborne's 1.12 compatibility update, so those issues are no more. As outlined in the mod's official Discord server , most features and additions are now working perfectly with the action RPG's latest update. There are a few errors in the DLC, with the gun parrying feature currently out of action, but for the most part you should be able to roll into the expansion area with little trouble and show Messmer who's boss with one of your fancy Bloodborne-style weapons.

There's still a lot of work to be done on Graceborne – so much, in fact, that its creator (who up until now, has been working solo) is now looking to expand the development team to help make the "full version a reality." CorvianNoctis believes that "undertaking Graceborne's full scope alone would simply be impossible," but with some assistance, they "hope this project can reach its exciting goal."

If you're exploring Elden Ring's DLC, be sure to check out our guide to all the Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrance bosses so you don't miss out on any cool fights.