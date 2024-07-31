Elden Ring loreheads discover Shadow of the Erdtree's Rellana and Messmer might have been married all along, which could explain the Twin Moon Knight's fancy new decoration

Just as Elden Ring quietly added a solitary chair to Rellana's boss arena, lore theorists have deduced that her and Messmer might have been married.

Yesterday saw Elden Ring patch 1.13 arrived, with huge PvP adjustments, Spirit Ash Summon tweaks, and even a nerf for the notorious Impenetrable Thorns at long last. It also, as the Reddit user realized below, apparently introduced a single chair to Rellana's boss arena, which was mentioned nowhere at all in the actual patch notes FromSoftware provided.

No one can really work out why FromSoftware decided to add a chair to Rellana's arena, over a month after Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree released. You can be damn sure someone like VaatiVidya is going to unpack this in a detailed breakdown video relatively soon (at least, I'm hoping they do).

This chair actually coincides with a community discovery: Rellana might well have been married to Messmer, the Impaler. In the original tweet below, one fan has provided an incredibly detailed view of Rellana's two blades, and has correctly deduced that the one on the left features two intertwined serpents. You know who bloody loves a few snakes? Messmer, the Impaler.

and you know what gifting swords means in carian language........... (rellana mentioning it AFTER the fact that it's tradition for carian princesses and messmer getting embarrassed AGAJAGHASHJ😭) https://t.co/Ab3XQYxgXHJuly 30, 2024

If you recall back to Ranni's questline in Elden Ring's base game, the player can effectively become wedded to the character, at which point they're gifted a sword from Ranni, a symbolic way of sealing their bond. If this applies to all Carian marriages, then the second Twitter user above is correct in their assumption that this means Messmer gifted Rellana a sword as part of a marriage ceremony.

The Devil works fast, but fan artists work faster. In just a matter of hours, fans of Messmer and Rellana have produced pieces like the one below, which I just utterly love. In another world, Messmer and Rellana deserve to be united forever, and not cut down by some upstart Tarnished. The former deserves to be free of his mommy issues, as well.

ModernAU Rellana×MessmerI think she's a handsome girl from Carian family who is good at violin and swordsmanship.(For her fighting BGM violin part very fantastic)During the show, she met rock star Messmer and be attracted.#ELDENRING #Rellana #Messmer pic.twitter.com/Us7Qba829gJuly 31, 2024

