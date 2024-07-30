Elden Ring patch 1.13 arrives imminently - and I hope it fixes that deadly new PvP exploit

Elden Ring patch 1.13 is about to go live on all platforms after server maintenance, but FromSoftware is being coy about what the patch contains.

Earlier today, July 30, FromSoftware announced that Elden Ring's servers would be taken down for maintenance to allow for patch 1.13's launch. This is going to be the second patch since Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree launched late last month, when the update eventually goes live in just a few hours time from now.

The #ELDENRING servers will undergo maintenance today, July 30, to deploy Patch 1.13.Maintenance will begin at 00:00 PDT | 9:00 CEST | 16:00 JST and will last around 3 hours.Thank you for your patience, Tarnished.July 30, 2024

In fact, by the time Elden Ring patch 1.13 goes live, it will have been over two weeks since the last Elden Ring patch. If you don't remember patch 1.12.3 in early July, the update chiefly got the Golden Hippopotamus off your damn back by moving it to the back of the arena when players went to fight it repeatedly, a resoundingly welcome change.

As ever, FromSoftware is being quiet about what the new patch will actually contain. However, we do know it'll contain a crucial fix for translators which were omitted from Shadow of the Erdtree's credits. FromSoftware apologized for the mistake earlier this month, and promised to remedy it in the game's next patch.

But what else could the patch alter? You've got to imagine FromSoftware has been paying attention to conversations from players over the past few weeks to look for any particular gripes it could potentially alter for a smoother experience. To that end, I wonder if Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss might see some alterations.

I just really, really hope the new patch hasn't arrived too late for FromSoftware to notice and fix the deadly new PvP exploit that lets players instantly kill everyone in the area - including themselves - in one huge fiery ball of death.

