1,370 deaths later, Elden Ring streamer beats Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss on controller and dance pad at the same time - matching a feat they accomplished with the base RPG

After 1,370 total deaths, a hardcore FromSoftware challenge speedrunner has beaten Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree twice, playing both playthroughs at the same time using a controller and a dance pad.

By now I'd be shocked if you haven't heard of MissMikkaa. The streamer loves streaming games normally with a controller, playing them purely with a dance pad, and somehow doing both at the same time, effectively playing two versions of the same game at once.

After 136 attempts, MissMikkaa took down Messmer, the Impaler on a controller and dance pad at the same time, and now she's hit the end credits on Shadow of the Erdtree. In the tweet below, the streamer shows the moment they beat Promised Consort Radahn twice, at the same time, using both a controller and a dance pad.

2X RADAHN HAS BEEN DEFEATED! 4 days of 239 non-stop tries (14 hours) in my Ultimate Challenge run where I play Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree two times simultaneously, on dance pad & controller. I really thought this might be impossible in the DLC, but holyyy.. I did it. pic.twitter.com/q8pF2EVtfUJuly 25, 2024

What was the final death count, you ask? Why, only 1,370 deaths, which is taking into account the two playthroughs individually. MissMikkaa was level 194 with 60 Vigor, the minimum recommended Vigor level in Elden Ring, and also had 54 levels in Endurance and Strength, which is why she's able to wield the massive Giant Crusher with the Prayerful Strike attack so effortlessly.

Elsewhere in the build, the streamer was using Crimson Seed Talisman +1, Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman, Shard of Alexander, and the Golden Braid for Talismans. The Holy Shrouded Cracked Tear and Opaline Hardtear were mixed into their Flask of Wondrous Physick, the former of which boosts Holy damage, while the latter boosts all damage negation.

Oh, and if you're already wondering, this wasn't MissMikkaa's first time beating Elden Ring's DLC. The streamer previously beat Promised Consort Radahn using just one dance pad in a 7-hour, 52-death marathon, which I only imagine was a severe workout for her calves.

