Elden Ring dance pad streamer returns to beat Shadow of the Erdtree, 'deFEETing' the final boss in a 7-hour, 52-death marathon: "My feet hurt"

It didn't take long for the Shadow of the Erdtree challenge runs to start, and now an Elden Ring stalwart has emerged victorious, defeating the final boss with her signature (dance) moves.

MissMikkaa has made her name over the past few years by completing a series of Elden Ring challenges, from a 269-hour, NG+7, level 1 marathon to an entirely one-handed playthrough. She's arguably best-known, however, for her dance mat playthroughs, in which she dances her way through The Lands Between in lieu of using a traditional controller.

MissMikkaa has been honing her skills in Shadow of the Erdtree over the past few days, and yesterday announced that she had finally defeated the DLC's final boss. In a tweet, she announced that all bosses in her latest dance mat effort had been "deFEETed." It took 52 attempts over seven hours for the final boss to fall, the climax of a DLC run that took a total of seven days and 325 deaths. Just over 20% of those deaths were to the force of gravity, however, which should give you a sense of the lack of fine motor control that Mikkaa was working with.

I DID IT! ALL bosses of my dance pad Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree run have been deFEETed!The last boss fell after 52 tries and 7 hours of dance-padding (my feet hurt). DLC took me 7 days in total with 325 deaths; 69 of them to gravity, nice.I hope Miyazaki is proud of me. pic.twitter.com/DqbgLxTCXzJuly 8, 2024

MissMikkaa has been steadily advancing through the DLC over the past week, taking the names of tougher and tougher bosses as she progressed. Tricky as Shadow of the Erdtree undoubtedly is, however, I'm not convinced that beating it this way matches what I'd argue is her magnum opus - a base game challenge during which she defeated Malenia twice at the same time, once with her hands, and once with her feet.

2x MALENIA Defeated AT ONCE in the ULTIMATE Elden Ring Challenge Run - YouTube Watch On

MissMikkaa has also already pulled off a 16-hour, 516-death no Scadutree Fragement run.