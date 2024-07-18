3 streams, 8 hours, and 136 attempts later, veteran Elden Ring DLC streamer beats Messmer on PS5 and PC at the same time using a controller and a dance pad

If you thought you were remotely good at Elden Ring, think again, because streamer MissMikkaa has beaten two Messmers, at the same time, fighting one using a dance pad as a controller.

Not content with beating every main Shadow of the Erdtree boss with a dance pad, MissMikkaa took things to the next level recently, starting a challenge run where she'd play two versions of the Elden Ring DLC at the same time. One run would be done with a traditional controller, while the other would be done with a dance pad, and the streamer would show off both playthroughs simultaneously on their Twitch channel.

The simultaneous runs went shockingly well for the veteran challenge run streamer - four bosses, including the Divine Beast Dancing Lion, have been felled over the past week or so. Just earlier this week, MissMikkaa finally turned her attention to beating Messmer, the Impaler simultaneously, and it was a damn hard feat, spread out over three streams, eight hours, and a grand total of 136 attempts.

I GOT HIM! After 3 streams, 8 hours and 136 tries I finally got 2x Messmer in my Ultimate Challenge Run (where I play two Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree simultaneously, one with dance pad on PC and one with controller on PS5).Here you can see all of phase 2! pic.twitter.com/Jkc8VEkaulJuly 17, 2024

But, as you can see above, the streamer somehow emerged victorious over Messmer, twice, at the same time. You can see Messmer's second phase in full, twice, just above, and if anything, it's really great timing that MissMikkaa managed to kick off the boss's second phase on the dance pad while the cutscene transition to Messmer's second phase was playing out above.

That let her get home some blistering hits with the Bloodfiend's Arm, which has quickly become the average Shadow of the Erdtree player's weapon of choice over the last few weeks. Even when the lower Messmer is felled first, it's still no easy run, because the boss itself is just that tough - as MissMikkaa's eight hours and 136 attempts can attest to.

But hey, this is the same streamer who beat Malenia at level one using only one hand, so maybe all standard expectations for Elden Ring's difficulty go out the window with MissMikkaa.

