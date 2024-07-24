Elden Ring speedrun legend offers $10,000 for the ultimate Shadow of the Erdtree challenge: Level 1, DLC weapons only, and limited Scadutree levels

One prominent member of the Souls speedrunning community wants to get a new Elden Ring category off the ground in a big way, and he's offering $10,000 worth of bounties to get it kickstarted. All you've got to do for your share is beat Shadow of the Erdtree with some extreme power limitations.

Distortion2, a prolific speedrunner and former Elden Ring world record holder, is hosting a bounty challenge for the new Rune Level 1 DLC% category from now until August 11. As the name suggests, you have to play at rune level 1 as you beat all Shadow of the Erdtree remembrance bosses and Bayle using nothing but weapons found in the DLC. You're also only allowed to level up your Scadu blessing by 1 for each boss killed.

"Just rune level 1 wasn't really hard enough in my mind, as we all know how strong some weapons from the base game can be," Distortion2 explains in the announcement video. He also explains how he's "not a huge fan" of how most Shadow of the Erdtree speedruns start by having "the runner collect as many Scadu fragments along the route as possible." Those concerns led to this new category.

Of course, that $10,000 promise is likely to draw a lot of interest. The cash is set to be spread across the top 10 runners after the event closes, ranging from $4,000 for the top time down to $200 for the bottom five. You can get full details on the rules - and download the custom save file you need to get started - over on the challenge's Discord server.

