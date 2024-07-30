New Elden Ring patch just made Torrent way easier to use in frantic fights, all thanks to a tiny tweak to the most annoying pop-up in the game

A new Elden Ring patch is here, and it includes a change I've been hoping for since launch that makes Torrent way easier to use in hectic fights.

Picture this – you're in the middle of a boss fight, riding around on your faithful spectral steed, Torrent. Things are a little dicey, but you've got a good rhythm going, and if you keep it up, then this is definitely the run. Uh oh, Torrent just got caught by an attack, but no worries, let's just use the Spectral Steed Whistle and… oh no, he needs to be revived. The boss is looking straight at you, lining up its next attack, and you have a pop-up on your screen asking if you actually want to revive Torrent or not. And you're automatically hovered over 'no.' Clumsily trying to navigate to 'OK' and get out of the way of your foe's next attack, it all goes wrong, and you're back to the start once more.

The default 'no' on this pop-up has been the bane of my existence in the Lands Between for two years now, but no longer – in Elden Ring version 1.13 , which rolled out earlier today, developer FromSoftware has made a key alteration. As revealed in the patch notes : "Changed the default selection of the OK / CANCEL prompt that shows up when using the 'Spectral Steed Whistle' while the spectral steed is dead. The default selection position is now OK." Finally.

To be honest, I'd have welcomed a change that takes things a step further, and removes the question entirely, having you automatically consume an Estus Flask to bring your buddy back into the fray if you have one available. However, this is an excellent middle ground, as it crucially removes the need for you to navigate between options in the throes of battle. Now, you can just instantly hit 'OK' and be on your way.

Patch 1.13's changes don't end there, as there's also an enormous list of buffs and nerfs for various weapons and spells, balance adjustments for NPCs, and more.

