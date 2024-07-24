Elden Ring players, put on your best armor and robes: the Drip Inspector is back in town, and you don't want this Invader to catch your fashion lacking

Elden Ring players are being invaded and summarily judged by the 'Drip Inspector,' who eyes up everyone's gear in a neat twist on the 'Fashion Souls' trend.

Fashion Souls has long been a thing in the FromSoftware community. The likes of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring offer some surprisingly fanciful clothing items to kit yourself out in, and mixing and matching headpieces with armor and trousers to rival the New York Met Gala scene is something that's still alive and well among FromSoftware's players to this day.

Enter the Drip Inspector. This Elden Ring player seemingly lives for the sole purpose of passing judgment on whether or not you're kitted out in some flashy garb. They invade a player's world, inspect them using the in-game telescope, and then, according to the recount below, will use a Prattling Pate item to praise you if you've satisfied them. Then they kill themselves, obviously.

Below are two other examples of the Drip Inspector invading Elden Ring players and casting a judgmental eye over aspiring fashionistas. Thankfully, both parties pass the inspection, but according to the comments on the Reddit post above, if one fails to impress the Drip Inspector, they'll rapidly rotate their body from side to side, as if to symbolise a big 'No.'

Elsewhere, someone's had to issue an apology to the Drip Inspector. The player below apparently went full beast mode on the invader without stopping to register their in-game name, which was obviously the innocent inspector. After slaughtering the inspector, the player has since changed their in-game name to 'srry drip insptr' as a way of an apology, and is making it their mission to track down the player again.

The Reddit posts above have actually caused a bit of reflection among the FromSoftware community. Players have been recalling how they've been invaded by similar Drip Inspectors going all the way back to Dark Souls 2, while another remembers getting judged for their sense of fashion back in the Darkroot Garden of the original Dark Souls.

