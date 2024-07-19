Elden Ring's upcoming patch promises an important fix: crediting translators "missing in the end credits" after Shadow of the Erdtree

FromSoftware plans to properly credit Elden Ring translators scrubbed from the post-game credits.

As Eurogamer first reported, the game's credits appear to have been revised after the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and removed the names of individual Brazilian Portuguese and Latin American Spanish translators working under Bandai Namco America, instead opting to credit them via a generic Special Thanks message. Bandai Namco Asia also seems to have omitted names for Thai language translators, only choosing to list the name of the localization agency instead, unlike the individual names they listed for Chinese and Korean translators.

Shadow of the Erdtree's new credits essentially replace the original game's credits, meaning the localization workers involved and their contributions to the mammoth RPG were effectively removed entirely. The tweet below shows the differences between the base game's credits and the DLC's new one.

It's been a bit over a week now since the release of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and as expected, it's a massive success. Unfortunately, ES-LATAM, PT-BR and Thai translators appear to be missing from the credits.#TranslatorsInTheCredits pic.twitter.com/cSAZHSAhmAJune 30, 2024

Anonymous sources speaking to Game Developer recently complained about the same issue in relation to "almost every big" game coming out of Nintendo, a practice that potentially harmed the careers of the translators in question. While the Big N remained silent on its chronic miscrediting habit, developer FromSoft has promised to amend its mistakes.

"We have found that some translators are missing in the end credits of Elden Ring," the game's social media account tweeted earlier today. "Their names will be added as soon as possible in an upcoming patch. We apologize for the inconvenience. We would like to express our gratitude and respect to everyone involved in this project."

Elsewhere, an expert Elden Ring yapper beat Shadow of the Erdtree using only voice controls, taking down the final boss with a flurry of “wow,” “panic,” and “shrimp.”