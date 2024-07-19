Elden Ring yapper beats Shadow of the Erdtree DLC using voice controls, taking down the final boss in a flurry of "wow," "panic," and "shrimp"

Elden Ring 's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is no joke, but that's not stopped talented Soulslike masochists everywhere from taking on brutal challenge runs to turn things up another notch. One streamer has now managed to beat the expansion using only voice commands, and it looks unbelievably stressful. Be warned, there are spoilers ahead for the DLC's final boss.

Twitch streamer Larxa has been tearing through Shadow of the Erdtree this past week with no physical controller in sight thanks to a unique setup that allows her to control absolutely everything with spoken phrases, allowing her to destroy the likes of Messmer the Impaler, Romina Saint of the Bud, and now Promised Consort Radahn. Anyone who's fought the DLC's souped-up version of Radahn will know that he hits like a truck and has some ridiculously fast attacks, making him hard to dodge at the best of times. So, how on earth are you expected to deal with that when you have to say everything you want to do out loud?

The answer is with great difficulty, and with a lot of talking. As you might imagine, Larxa's fight was full of "dodge" commands, as well as the aptly named "panic" to dodge-roll backwards when things were getting dicey. Amusingly, while most of these voice instructions match their actions, some phrases were seemingly totally unrelated to the game, which sound very funny in a fast-paced, stressful situation. While Larxa was fighting for her life, she started spouting words like "shrimp" to use a consumable, as well as "morb" and "wow" to use her two Ash of War skills, which all sound rather silly. But those short words helped her remain in control even when things were getting dangerous.

OMG I DID IT!!!!!!! I BEAT THE ELDEN RING DLC WITH ONLY VOICE CONTROLS 🥹🥹🥹 I can't believe its finally over 😭 pic.twitter.com/RwQMIsIWrIJuly 18, 2024

Speaking of Ashes of War, Larxa was using two that ended up being key to her victory. The first was Prayerful Strike, an attack which heals you significantly when you land the move on an enemy. By using this, she was able to boost her survivability while still landing heavy hits. This was helped further by her other Ash of War, Endure, which temporarily boosts your Poise and reduces the amount of damage you take from attacks.

In the end, Larxa was able to beat the final boss in around five hours of attempts, which is seriously impressive when you consider the circumstances – many players would struggle to beat him in that time using a regular ol' controller. If you're still stuck on him though, don't worry - you can check out our guide to beating Shadow of the Erdtree final boss Radahn for some tips.

Inspired by Kai Cenat, disabled Elden Ring player uses one finger and his voice to beat Malenia after 700 attempts with no summons: "I wanted to show it can be done."