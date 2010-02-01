From Paris with Love clips online

Want to see John Travolta blowing stuff up? With a bazooka ?

From Paris with Love could be just the film for you. Though it's set to hit UK cinemas on 26 February, we’ve discovered three juicy new clips from the flick over at Collider .

The official synopsis goes something like this:

Ambassador in France, James Reese (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) has an enviable life in Paris and a beautiful French girlfriend, but his real passion is his side job as a low-level operative for the CIA.

All James wants is to become a bona fide agent and see some real action. So when he’s offered his first senior-level assignment, he can’t believe his good luck - until he meets his new partner, special agent Charlie Wax (John Travolta).

A trigger-happy, wisecracking, loose cannon who’s been sent to Paris to stop a terrorist attack, Wax leads James on a white-knuckle shooting spree through the Parisian underworld that has James praying for his desk job.

But when James discovers he’s a target of the same crime ring they’re trying to bust, he realizes there’s no turning back…and that Wax himself might be his only hope for making it through the next forty-eight hours alive.

