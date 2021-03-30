Fortnite will run better on Nintendo Switch thanks to resolution boost

A new update for Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch is going to give players a nice resolution boost in both handheld and docked modes.

Epic Games announced the new update for Fortnite players on Nintendo Switch today through a press release. Fortnite will now upgrade its renderer to make better use of the Switch's GPU, so we're going to be seeing a fairly sizeable resolution boost when playing the game either handheld or docked.

If you're playing Fortnite in handheld mode, the resolution jumps from 1000x560 to 1170x660 after today's update. Alternatively, docked resolution for Fortnite prior to today's update was 1390x780, but will now be 1560x880 after the new update goes live. For handheld mode, that's a 38% increase in the number of pixels on screen at once, but this should mean Fortnite on Nintendo Switch looks more detailed.

It's a nice little boost for Fortnite players on Nintendo's handheld console. Additionally, the press release from Epic rounds out by mentioning that Fortnite will actually take up 140MBs less of storage space on the Switch once the new update is installed, welcome news for those who haven't purchased any storage expansions for Nintendo's handheld console.

This new update for Nintendo Switch players arrives right off the back of update 16.10 going live for all Fortnite players earlier today on March 30. The new update chiefly added raptors on the battle royale map, who have now broken out of their eggs which first arrived with the launch of Season 6 just two weeks ago, and are now patrolling around the island searching for prey. That's one new threat from the local wildlife to deal with, alongside boars and wolves.