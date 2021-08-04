Fortnite teases more cosmetics themed around Ariana Grande

Fortnite has unveiled its new Ariana Grande-themed cosmetic.

Just below, you can see a brief teaser from the official Fortnite Twitter account, published earlier today. In the tweet itself, we can see the Fortnite version of Ariana Grande hopping on a llama to go for a quick ride, eyes lit up in a bright white color.

We out here vibin’ #RiftTour pic.twitter.com/xhi5Ie85EoAugust 4, 2021 See more

This is what Ariana Grande is going to look like when she debuts in the Fortnite Rift Tour event later this week. If you missed it, the superstar will be holding an entirely virtual concert within Fortnite's Party Royale mode later this week on August 6, and there'll be five chances in total to catch her concert until the event winds down on August 8.

The concert should be a series of bangers, that's for sure. If you're thinking that Grande's concert will be your standard gig, then you couldn't be more wrong, because if it's anything like Travis Scott's concert in Fortnite last year, the pop superstar could be transporting us through colorful worlds and dimensions later this week, all while performing nothing but hits.

The entire event has been dubbed the "Rift Tour." Coinciding with the announcement of the Ariana Grande-centred event was the reveal of new in-game challenges themed around the upcoming concert, which task players with collecting items at certain locations for brand new cosmetic rewards. For instructions on how to complete one such challenge, head over to our Fortnite Rift posters guide for more.

