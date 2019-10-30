Fortnite Storm King: How to beat the Storm King in Fortnite and claim a Nitemare Royale

To tie in with the other Halloween-themed events going on across the game, we now have a new Fortnite Storm King limited time mode to play. This differs from the usual game modes as it features 16 players working together to battle a giant boss, while also dealing with hordes of fiends within a tight arena. As well as the kudos of beating the Storm King in Fortnite, there are also three of the Fortnite Fortnitemares challenges tied to this LTM, so it pays to know what you're doing. Read on for details on how this mode works, and advice on how to defeat the Fortnite Storm King.

Watch out for the Storm King's beam attack

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As you battle the Fortnite Storm King, watch out for him winding up to fire off a storm beam attack. This goes straight out from the centre to the edge of the arena in a concentrated beam, and if you get hit by it you'll almost certainly be knocked down. You have a few seconds to get out of the way if you see him aiming it in your direction, but be wary about getting distracted and not having time to avoid the blast.

Make sure you revive your teammates

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It's likely that over the course of the fight a lot of your teammates are going to get downed, and although it can be tempting to overlook them and keep shooting the Fortnite Storm King, it pays in the long run to keep as many of your comrades alive to increase your collective firepower and keep the horde manageable. Remember that you can pick up downed teammates and carry them away to a less active area before reviving them, and putting up wall around you first will keep fiends away while you're vulnerable.

Use the boost pads to get around quickly

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are boost pads encircling the arena, which look like small craters with a purple glow emitting from within, and when you contact them you'll be flung through the air. You can use these to get around fast, which is useful for putting distance between yourself and the horde or escaping the Storm King's beam attack, and you can even chain them together to travel long distances quickly – just watch your speed and direction or you may accidentally fling yourself into the storm, which is unhelpful.

Destroy fiends to top up your ammo and supplies

(Image credit: Epic Games)

After the initial chests are depleted, the only way to get more ammo and supplies is to destroy fiends. Make sure you hoover these up as quickly as you can, as every time the Fortnite Storm King fires off his area blast any items still on the ground will be wiped out. Shooting fiends will also gradually increase your shield, so if your levels are low then blast some monsters for a top up. Better items and weapons can be obtained by destroying the monoliths the fiends spawn from, so don't overlook attacking these when you get the opportunity to smash them up.

Don't spend too much time building

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Putting down some structures can help you keep the horde at bay, which is especially useful when you're healing or reviving a teammate, however don't spend too much time building anything more than basic structures. At regular intervals during the fight, the Fortnite Storm King will fire off an area blast that does no damage to players but destroys all structures in the arena, wiping out any protection you may have created for you and your team. Generally a few walls will suffice to give yourself a bit of cover from the fiends, and no structure can shield you from the Storm King's beam blast.

Make the most of the Weak Point and Storm Horn phases

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Battles with the Fortnite Storm King play out in a number of phases, starting with three Weak Point stages where you need to shoot the highlighted area to weaken your foe. With them completed, you'll enter the Storm Horn phase where you have a limited amount of time to damage the Storm Kings' horn – try to land as many shots as possible here, as when the time runs out you'll need to go through another three Weak Point stages before getting another chance to attack the horn. After you destroy the first horn, you'll need to repeat the same process again for the second horn, then once they're both gone you can target any part of the boss for the final Storm King phase.

Defeat the Fortnite Storm King

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you follow the advice in this guide, and have a decent squad of teammates fighting at your side, then you should be able to defeat the Fortnite Storm King without too much drama. As this is a limited time mode, you only have until Tuesday November 5 to complete this battle, so don't leave it too late to gun for the Nitemare Royale – good luck!

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2