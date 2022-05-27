Where to find Fortnite mounted turrets to damage vehicles

Knowing where to find Fortnite mounted turrets is essential information if you're trying to use a mounted turret to damage vehicles or repair any turret using the Repair Torch, to clear those assignments. These Fortnite quests are made confusing by the fact that although 'turrets' are referenced in both, they actually involve two completely separate types of weapons – and while you might be thinking of the classic Turret Stations, they haven't been around for several seasons. So whether you need Fortnite mounted turrets to damage vehicles or Fortnite turrets to repair, we've got both of them covered.

Fortnite mounted turrets locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite mounted turrets can be a little tricky to track down, owing to that fact that they're attached to Fortnite Tanks and Fortnite Battlebuses, so they can be taken and driven around by other players. However, we've marked all of their starting locations on the map above, so if you head to one of these places at the beginning of a match then you should find the vehicle you're looking for – especially if it's away from the current bus drop off route, meaning there's less chance of another player getting there before you.

How to use a mounted turret to damage vehicles in Fortnite (Image: © Epic Games) Once you're in control of the tank or battlebus, follow the Switch Seat prompt (normally clicking in the right stick) to change position until you're seated in the Fortnite mounted turret on top of the vehicle. All you need to do then is shoot at another vehicle (note that this can be empty so you don't need to find an opponent driving around), and keep blasting it until you hit a cumulative total of 1,200 damage. This is more damage than one vehicle on its own can take, though if you have a Repair Torch then you can go and patch it up once it starts smoking, before returning to the turret and continuing to inflict damage to save you driving around in search of a new vehicle to blast.

Fortnite Siege Cannon locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite turrets you can repair using the Repair Torch are actually the chunky Siege Cannons installed by the Imagined Order, and handily there are plenty of them around. Unsurprisingly, there's a big cluster of them around Command Cavern and The Collider, which are the two main IO bases of operation now, though you'll also find them encircling Tilted Towers where the last battle with the Seven took place.

Those areas all tend to be pretty hectic with combat, so if you're looking for a quieter location to repair Fortnite turrets then you have a couple of Fortnite IO Airship crash sites off the coast to choose from. Both the Daily Rubble to the east of The Daily Bugle and Canyon Crash to the southeast of Condo Canyon have a Siege Cannon sat neatly on top of the blimp wreckage, where you're much less likely to be disturbed by other players.

How to repair any turret using the Repair Torch in Fortnite (Image: © Epic Games) Naturally, to repair a Fortnite turret you first need to find a Repair Torch, which either appears as floor loot or can be discovered by searching red toolboxes. The best places to look for Repair Torches are outposts, workshops, and military bases, as these locations often have those red toolboxes on shelves or trolleys. Once you have a Repair Torch, approach one of the Fortnite turrets and give it a few hits with your harvesting tool – not enough to destroy it though! After some damage has been inflicted, equip the Repair Torch then use on the turret to repair it, and repeat this process until you've fixed 300 damage in total.

