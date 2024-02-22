Fortnite Legion Tactical and Heavy enemies: How to eliminate them

Fortnite Legion Tactical and Heavy enemies are mercenaries working for the sinister Society organisation, providing security for their various strongholds around the island as well as personal protection to the bosses. For a couple of the fresh Takedown Fortnite quests you need to eliminate Legion Tactical enemies and Legion Heavy enemies, so it helps to know where you can encounter them and what they look like so you can differentiate between them. I've got the answers for that, so here's where to find Legion Tactical and Heavy enemies in Fortnite and how to tell them apart.

Where to find Legion Tactical and Heavy enemies in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Legion Tactical and Heavy enemies in Fortnite can be found patrolling the various Society strongholds, and protecting the bosses that are based in them. Some can be spotted walking the grounds, while others will be inside guard buildings or within the stronghold itself. The five Society bosses, alongside the enemies you're searching for, are found in these locations:

Oscar: Lavish Lair

Valeria: Reckless Railways

Montague: Grand Glacier

Nisha: Fencing Fields

Peter Griffin: Snooty Steppes

How to eliminate Fortnite Legion Tactical and Heavy enemies

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Legion Tactical and Heavy enemies will generally patrol around on set paths, until they either detect you by seeing you or hearing weapons being used, or you're spotted by one of the security cameras in the area and they go to investigate. At that point they become aggressive, and will continue attacking while chasing you down until you get far enough away or eliminate them.

To help identify them, Legion Tactical enemies wear gold masks, while Legion Heavy enemies wear gold helmets with a pair of horns. Both come in varieties wearing black outfits (Grunts) and red outfits (Elites), though either count towards this elimination quest. Make sure you're well armed and shielded before you raid a Society stronghold to take out these enemies, though they aren't hugely intelligent so as long as you keep your distance and avoid the main bosses you should be able to pick them off without too much hassle.

