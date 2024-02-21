Fortnite Foot Clan banners: Where to find and destroy them

We've got locations for all of the Foot Clan banners in Fortnite and details on how to destroy them

Fortnite Foot Clan banners look like this
Fortnite Foot Clan banners have begun appearing in various areas to claim them for Shredder's army, so it's up to you to curb their spread by wiping them out. Destroying these flags is now part of the Fortnite quests attached to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Pass, so you should make it a priority to find them in addition to destroying the evil brainwashing pizza turntables and reprogramming the Foot Clan recruitment holo-posters. If you're ready to remove them, then here's how to find and destroy Foot Clan banners in Fortnite.

Where to find Foot Clan banners in Fortnite

There are a total of 16 Foot Clan banners in Fortnite, which means you have plenty of choice for where you can go as you only need to destroy three of them to clear this task from your list. Most of the marked locations have two banners in their vicinity, though a couple only have one available in the area so watch out if you go to them. The locations you can visit for this are as follows:

  • Lavish Lair x2
  • Classy Courts x2
  • Pleasant Piazza
  • Ruined Reels x2
  • Reckless Railways x2
  • Grand Glacier
  • Snooty Steppes x2
  • Fencing Fields x2
  • Hazy Hillsize x2

How to destroy Fortnite Foot Clan banners

Destroying Fortnite Foot Clan banners

Fortnite Foot Clan banners are pretty easy to spot as their design is rather obvious, being a tall narrow purple flag with a large foot emblem in the middle. You do need to actually look out for them though, as they won't be marked on your map when you're close and there's no interact prompt to follow as you approach. Instead, simply destroy the Foot Clan banner with your pickaxe or other weapon of choice, though the harvesting tool means you won't use up any of that precious ammo or give away your position with gunfire or an explosion.

