Fortnite sewer pipes: Where to travel through them

The current Fortnite sewer pipes are the continuation of a mechanic that has existed in the battle royale for a while now, where you jump into one hiding place and get transported through an underground tunnel to pop out in a completely different location. As well as being a handy way to get around quickly or lose someone that's following you, you'll need to know where they are if you're completing the Fortnite quests linked to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Pass. With that in mind, here's where to find all of the sewer pipes in Fortnite and how to travel through them.

Where to find sewer pipes in Fortnite

(click to enlarge map) (Image credit: Epic Games)

The map above shows all of the locations for sewer pipes in Fortnite, and how they are connect to each other. The lines represent the route you'll take when you jump in, while the dots on either end denote where the sewer pipe entrance or exit itself is – so if you hop in one end, you'll always emerge at the other. If you're looking for somewhere with a high concentration of these networks then Reckless Railways is the place to visit, with no less than eight sewer pipes at that POI connected in four pairs of underground tunnels.

How to travel through Fortnite sewer pipes

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To travel through any of the Fortnite sewer pipes, you just need to approach the glowing manhole cover then look at it and follow the Hide prompt. This will then whisk you down the pipe, before you pop out of the other end. While this is a good tactic to escape a pursuing opponent, some of these pipes can also get you to other locations much quicker – for example, if you jump down the sewer pipe in the street outside Ship It! Station to the southeast of Pleasant Piazza, you'll be teleported straight down into the Turtle Lair below where you can meet Master Splinter, one of the new Fortnite characters.

