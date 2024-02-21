Fortnite evil brainwashing pizza turntables: How to destroy them

Fortnite evil brainwashing pizza turntables have started appearing in locations around the island, and while it's unclear how these cheesy treats spinning on record decks are actually producing music, one thing is certain – they need to be destroyed! This forms one of the many Fortnite quests that are now available as part of the ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Pass, so you'll want to hunt them down along with the elusive Foot Clan banners and Foot Clan recruitment holo-posters. To get you on your way, here's how to find and destroy evil brainwashing pizza turntables in Fortnite.

Where to find evil brainwashing pizza turntables in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of ten evil brainwashing pizza turntables in Fortnite, which are evenly spread across five locations. This means that you only need to visit a couple of those areas to complete the assignment to destroy three of them, assuming that you're thorough and other players haven't got there ahead of you. Those five locations are as follows:

Rebel's Roost

Ritzy Riviera

Pleasant Piazza

Ruined Reels

Slumberyard (landmark east of Classy Courts)

How to destroy Fortnite evil brainwashing pizza turntables

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite evil brainwashing pizza turntables look exactly as you'd expect – a pizza sat on top of a record player. Unlike certain other targets, these aren't marked on your minimap when you're near and there's no interact prompt as you approach them, so they can be difficult to track down. When you're in the right area, listen out for the sound of a beat playing and follow that to find the evil brainwashing pizza turntable, then either smash it with your pickaxe or destroy it with another weapon. If you're certain you're in the correct location but can't find the pizza turntable, another player may have already destroyed it so you'll have to move on to the next target.

