Fortnite Foot Clan recruitment holo-posters: How to reprogram them

Fortnite Foot Clan recruitment holo-posters have appeared around the island in key locations, as Shredder is trying to expand his army to prevent the Heroes in a Half Shell from meddling with his plans. Reprogramming these displays now appears on the extensive list of Fortnite quests that are included in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Pass, so it's important to find them alongside the Foot Clan banners and mysterious evil brainwashing pizza turntables. To pause Shredder's drive for fresh soldiers, here's how to find and reprogram Foot Clan recruitment holo-posters in Fortnite.

There are only three Foot Clan recruitment holo-posters in Fortnite, so you'll need to find and reprogram all of them in order to complete this challenge. Those three different places are fairly spread out, meaning you may need to tackle this over multiple matches, though thankfully the holo-posters can't be destroyed so you should always be able to find them in the right spots. The three locations you need are:

Ritzy Riviera

Fencing Fields

Reckless Railways

Fortnite Foot Clan recruitment holo-posters initially have a purple appearance, with Shredder adopting the classic army recruitment pose by pointing out of the display towards you. As you get near to one of these holo-posters, a small exclamation mark icon will appear on your map to help guide you into the right position. Once you reach it, you can reprogram the Foot Clan recruitment holo-poster by following the Interact prompt, which will change the display to a much friendlier green Peace & Pizza! message.

