Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen: How to get Sorcerer Grades

The Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen crossover event is currently underway, with a new Reward Track screen to keep tabs on your progress as you complete the specific Break The Curse quests. You'll earn Cursed Energy by ticking off these assignments that will unlock cosmetic rewards and level up tokens, as well as Sorcerer Grades that ultimately get you an epic glider if you collect them all. There's a lot going on here, and it can be difficult to keep track of everything, so I've got a breakdown of the current and future Break The Curse quests along with all of the Jujutsu Kaisen items you can get in Fortnite.

What are the Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen Beat The Curse quests?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To tie in with the Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen crossover event, there are a series of Beat The Curse quests being rolled out which can be completed to earn Cursed Energy and unlock rewards – more on that shortly. These sets of quests will be released over time between now and August 17, and you'll need to beat five out of the seven tasks in a group before the next grade can be accessed.

Grade 4 (out August 8):

Help in hunting Cursed Llamas (3)

Collect Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Techniques (3)

Damage opponents using Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Techniques (1,250)

Travel under different bridges (3)

Damage opponents using Assault Rifles (1,000)

Visit different named locations (6)

Assist in searching chests or ammo boxes (50)

Grade 3 (out August 10):

Destroy structures or objects using Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Technique (200)

Collect a weapon at a named location in different matches (5)

Mantle, sprint, slide, and jump in a single match (1)

Damage opponents within 10 seconds of mantling or sprinting (750)

Damage opponents using pistols or SMGs (1,500)

Hit headshots on opponents (20)

Assist in eliminating enemy players (25)

Grade 2 (out August 15):

Survive storm circles while carrying Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Technique (2)

Damage an enemy player before taking damage in a match (1)

Collect Epic of better items within 20 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus (3)

Land direct hits on opponents using Straw Doll Technique, Sniper Rifles, or DMRs (20)

Deal damage to Cursed Llamas (1,500)

Complete jobs from Job Boards in different matches (3)

Assist in damaging opponents using shotguns (2,500)

Grade 1 (out August 17):

Damage opponents within 15 seconds of using Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Technique (1,000)

Collect cursed Meowscles dolls (3)

Purchase or upgrade weapons in different matches (5)

Damage opponents within 30 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus (250)

Travel distance in the air after landing (2,000)

Hold 4 weapons of Legendary rarity or better at once (1)

Assist in damaging opponents farther than 30 meters away (2,000)

Special Grade (out August 17):

Search chests or ammo boxes before taking damage in a match (10)

Heal a player or hired Character in different matches (3)

Land at a Hot Spot in different matches (3)

Collect bars dropped by an enemy player (1)

Damage opponents using Rare or better weapons (1,500)

Outlast players (250)

Assist in eliminating players in a single match (3)

What Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen rewards are available?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

By completing the above Break The Curse quests you'll earn Cursed Energy, which is used to unlock Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen rewards through the Reward Track screen. For every 1,000 Cursed Energy you collect you'll unlock the following free rewards:

1,000 CE: Kon's Bark spray

2,000 CE: Jujutsu Kaisen Emblem wrap

3,000 CE: Level Up Token

4,000 CE: Cursed Llama emoticon

5,000 CE: Level Up Token

6,000 CE: Jujutsu Sorcerers loading screen

7,000 CE: Angry Nobara emoticon

8,000 CE: Level Up Token

9,000 CE: Winged Toad Summon back bling

10,000 CE: Level Up Token

11,000 CE: Shadow Play: Toad emote

In addition to those, if you opt to upgrade to the Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen Premium Reward Track for 1,000 V-Bucks then you'll immediately receive the Streetwear Yuji Itadori outfit, and will unlock the following premium rewards with progress:

1,000 CE: Confused Yuji emoticon

2,000 CE: Tsukamoto Bear back bling

3,000 CE: Level Up Token

4,000 CE: Cursed Energy emote

5,000 CE: Level Up Token

6,000 CE: Yuji's Curse spray

7,000 CE: Cursed Energy Flow wrap

8,000 CE: Level Up Token

9,000 CE: Slaughter Demon pickaxe

10,000 CE: Level Up Token

11,000 CE: Yuji Itadori outfit

How to collect Sorcerer Grades in Fortnite to get the Nue glider

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Nue glider is available through the free branch of the Jujutsu Kaisen Reward Track, so you don't need to upgrade to get access to it. However, there is some work to do first, as you need to complete five tasks from each of the five sets of Break The Curse quests to earn their respective Sorcerer Grades in Fortnite. Those quests will be available on these dates:

Grade 4 quests – August 8

Grade 3 quests – August 10

Grade 2 quests – August 15

Grade 1 quests – August 17

Special Grade quests – August 17

The upshot is that you'll need to beat at least 25 Break The Curse quests during the event to get the five Sorcerer Grades, and as it runs through August 25 you'll have a little over a week after the final quests unlock to get everything ticked off.

