Fortnite Cursed Llamas: Where to find them to get Techniques

Fortnite Cursed Llamas have begun roaming the island, and by eliminating them you can get the Straw Doll and Hollow Purple Techniques to add to your arsenal. These elements have all been added as part of the Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen crossover event in the battle royale, and as both of those fresh weapons are significantly powerful it's worth your while to track them down so you can gain a tactical advantage. For the lowdown on where to find Cursed Llamas in Fortnite, as well as how to use the Straw Doll and Hollow Purple Techniques, read on.

Where to find Cursed Llamas in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Cursed Llamas can appear anywhere around the island, and like the original Supply Llamas their locations are selected completely at random. However, the key difference here is that when Cursed Llamas spawn, an icon is placed on the map to help you track them down, as highlighted in the above image. Initially you'll only see a couple marked around a minute into the first Storm phase countdown, though more will appear as the match proceeds. When you follow one of those icons to get close to a Cursed Llama location it will spring to life and flee, so be ready to give chase and shoot it repeatedly. Once eliminated, it will drop both Straw Doll and Hollow Purple Techniques.

How to use the Straw Doll Technique in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Straw Doll Technique in Fortnite uses a hammer to launch cursed energy nails at your target, dealing initial impact damage plus additional explosive damage shortly after. You start with the maximum ammunition of three nails, and each time you fire one you need to wait eight seconds for a replacement nail to recharge, though this can be repeated indefinitely so you never completely run out of shots. You can only carry one Straw Doll Technique in your inventory, so you can't stack and gain more nails by switching between them.

How to use the Hollow Purple Technique in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Hollow Purple Technique in Fortnite produces a large ball of cursed energy ahead of you, which launches forwards after a couple of seconds to smash through any structures in its way as well as dealing significant damage to any opponents it contacts, before generating a final explosion. You start with three Hollow Purple uses, which have a 20 second cooldown between them, but crucially unlike the Straw Doll technique these do not recharge over time. This means that once they're used up the Hollow Purple Technique will disappear from your inventory, and although you can't stack them you should automatically retain the one with the most shots remaining if you try to interact with more than one at a time.

