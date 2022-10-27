You can fall 7 stories or more in Chrome Blob form in Fortnite and not take any damage thanks to the properties of this liquid metal, but there are several things you need to know before that can take place. Firstly, there's the process for actually turning yourself into a Chrome Blob, and once you can do that you also need a way to get high enough so you can complete this assignment.

Knowing that you can't take fall damage while you're in Chrome Blob form is useful information to have, but you're much more likely to engineer a situation to apply it for this entry in the Week 6 Fortnite quests than to use it during regular battle royale gameplay. Of course, it won't do any harm to have it in your Fortnite playbook, just in case you need to make a hasty escape from a lofty platform, so here's the lowdown on how to fall 7 stories or more in Chrome Blob form in Fortnite, should you need it.

How to turn into a Chrome Blob in Fortnite

To turn into a Chrome Blob in Fortnite you first need to become Chromed, and there are several different ways to do this, including being sucked up in the chrome tornadoes spawning around the island or getting fired from certain Fortnite D-Launchers. However, the easiest method is to hit yourself with a Chrome Splash, which can be found in chests or as random floor loot, and will often drop if you destroy chromed objects. Once Chromed, followed the prompt to Blobify (click the left stick as standard) and you'll turn into a Chrome Blob that can take no fall damage – which is very handy for the next part.

How to fall 7 stories or more in Chrome Blob form in Fortnite

Now you know how to change form, the next thing you need is to gain height until you can fall 7 stories or more in Chrome Blob form in Fortnite. The simplest way to achieve this is to visit one of the airborne landmarks such as Fortnite Flairship, Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance, Blobify yourself once on board, then drop back down to the ground below. However, you can also do this yourself practically anywhere by constructing a ramp at least seven sections tall and falling from the top – it's probably worth adding a few extra sections just to be sure, especially if the ground below is uneven, as you don't want to accidentally come up short on the height once you've dropped from the summit!