Where to find Fortnite D-Launchers

Fortnite D-Launchers are a relatively new method of transport to get around the island quickly, and were introduced in response to a number of areas moving their residents airborne to escape from the Chrome threat. They were first seen at Cloudy Condos, as a way to reach the floating platforms without having to use the ziplines by launching through the air instead, though these devices have now been expanded to a significant number of other POIs as the Chrome continues to flow and take over more areas.

Knowing where to find these launchers can speed up your progress when moving across the battle royale, but they're of particular interest for the Fortnite quests in Week 5 as you need to use three Fortnite D-Launchers for one of the weekly tasks. If you're keen to clear that off your list and grab some extra XP in Fortnite then we're here to help, as we have a complete rundown covering all of the Fortnite D-Launchers locations so you can find them fast.

Fortnite D-Launchers locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the map above we've highlighted all of the Fortnite D-Launchers locations currently on the island, which are congregated around the following POIs:

Cloudy Condos

Flutter Barn

Fort Jonesy

Herald's Sanctum

Lustrous Lagoon

Shimmering Shrine

Shiny Sound

Tilted Towers (on The Flairship floating above so could move in the future)

As you can see, there's by far the biggest concentration of launchers around Cloudy Condos to the southeast corner of the island, so if you want to make things as easy as possible for yourself then that's the place to go.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To use Fortnite D-Launchers, you simply need to step onto the plate between the two 'wings' and you'll be flung through the air, to either reach a floating platform ahead or clear a gap to reach the other side. Sometimes the launcher will also spray you with Chrome, so you can immediately use the benefits of that metallic state upon landing. To complete the quest, you just need to use three Fortnite D-Launchers – they don't even have to be different ones – and the assignment will be ticked off.