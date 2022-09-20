Where to emote at The Flairship, The Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite

Fortnite Flairship, Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance are all landmarks that are either new, or altered in some way to reflect the fresh themes of Season 4, so it's understandable that you're looking for further information on where to find them. Indeed, they're all either in the sky or at least heading in that direction, so you'll need to set your sights upwards if you want to reach them and perform your favorite emotes once you get there.

Fortnite New Weapons (Image credit: Epic Games) Find out what Fortnite new weapons have been added to the loot pool in Season 4, and how to get them.

This is a classic assignment that forms part of the Week Zero Fortnite quests, encouraging players to visit some of the refreshed areas and see how things have changed recently. Going by the names alone, you may not know exactly where you need to head in Fortnite to find them, and that's why we're here to help. Follow our lead, and you'll soon be able to emote at The Flairship, The Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite.

Fortnite Flairship, Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked the Fortnite Flairship, Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance locations on the map above, so take note of all three locations as you'll need to visit each one for this quest. Once there, select any emote from the wheel or just perform your default action and you should see a notification appear confirming that landmark has registered. If you want more information on their individual locations, then read on.

Fortnite Flairship location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Flairship location can be found just north of Rave Cave in the northwest of the island, and is the colorful blimp hovering above this POI. You can either land on board while gliding, or ride one of the ziplines up to reach it, and you can meet Cryptic – one of the Fortnite characters – while you're there.

Fortnite Driftwood

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Driftwood is the large pirate ship floating over Lustrous Lagoon to the northeast of the map, and again if you don't glide down to it at the start of the match then there are several handy ziplines to board this vessel. Search the decks and you can also bump into Blackheart, the original pirate captain himself.

Fortnite No Sweat Insurance location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite No Sweat Insurance is the trickiest of these landmarks to visit, as it's right in the middle of Tilted Towers so you're very likely to run into opponents while you're there. As with the other locations, the No Sweat Insurance building is being lifted into the air by a balloon, but if you zipline up then search the offices you can find The Underwriter while you boogie.