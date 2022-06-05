Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 gameplay and battle pass revealed

Epic Games has lifted the lid on Fortnite Season 3 (opens in new tab) Chapter 3.

"In Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin', the island is one giant party," the developer teases. "Bounce around in Reality Falls, ride atop creatures, brave the screwballer coaster, and revel with a fresh arsenal. Drop into Season 3 and spread the good vibes!"

Not only has the Reality Tree blossomed, creating an all-new biome, but Reality Falls - the name of the aforementioned new biome - is described as a "lush forest of mushrooms, bouncy mushrooms, and trees of purple. When you’re not browsing its flora, swim beneath its waterfalls, seek loot in its cavern, and spring from its geysers", which sounds heavenly.

You'll now also find Reality Seed Pods spreading from the Reality Tree and if you plant a Reality Seed and have it grow into a Reality Sapling, it'll grow in the same place match to match. The more you weed your Saplings, the better the loot until it bears Mythic loot… and even when it wilts, you can replant the seed left behind. Nature at its finest!

Here, check it out in action:

As for what else is new? Well, Ballers are back, but as well as rolling around and grappling onto surfaces like old times, you can also now "get on the (totally safe) Screwballer for a high-flying amusement park ride".

"Don’t let the high-speed fun stop with Ballers: jump on a wolf or boar to ride on it! You don’t have to dismount to fight - shoot and throw weapons while atop your steed," the developer adds.

Oh, and there are new weapons, too, including the hammer assault rifle, the two-shot shotgun, and the designated marksman rifle, which is a brand new weapon class.

And finally, the rumors are true; both Darth Vader and Indiana Jones are available through the battle pass, although the latter doesn't unlock until July 7.

"Bring good and evil together with this Season’s Battle Pass. In addition to Darth Vader himself, the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass includes the anti-hero Evie, the defender Adira, and five more Outfits," Epic Games explains. "Speaking of assembling Outfits, customize the parts of 'Snap'! Later on in the Season? Unlock world-famous archaeologist Indiana Jones."

The Chapter 3 Season 3 battle pass runs from now until September 17.