Fortnite Chapter 1 map: All the big changes for Season 10

There's nothing new about changes being made to the Fortnite chapter 1 map, as we've seen the island setting evolve with every passing season to help keep the game interesting for long term players. What has been surprising during Fortnite Season 10 is the sheer volume of alterations that have happened, with Fortnite map changes occurring on pretty much a weekly basis. We first saw Dusty Depot make a comeback and Tilted Towers go back in time, and as the season has moved on we've also witnessed the return of Retail Row and Greasy Grove, the conversion of Paradise Palms into Moisty Palms (with more than a hint of throwback to the original Moisty Mire), and now a completely new point of interest in Starry Suburbs.

Rumour has it that there may be a Fortnite new map on the way, but for now let's take a look at all of the biggest changes that have happened to the Fortnite chapter 1 map for Season 10 so far.

Fortnite chapter 1 map for Season 10

It might not look like it at first glance, but there's an increasing number of big changes hidden away in Season 10's Fortnite chapter 1 map.

Gotham City

For most of the season, Neo Tilted has been sent back in time to Tilted Town thanks to one of the Fortnite Rift Zones appearing on the map. However, it's now been converted into Batman's home town of Gotham City, complete with moody dark streets and a batcape you can glide with at will.

Dusty Depot

You may remember Dusty Depot from way back in Season 3. At the turn of the season it was destroyed by a huge meteor that struck the map, leaving a gigantic hole behind it, which became known as Dusty Divot. It was initially filled with space rocks that you could consume to make yourself bounce around the map, and eventually a laboratory was set up there to study them.

But now they're back, thanks to the new Rift Zones that seem to allow time travel for specific locales.

Factories

The same goes for another fan-favourite location: the Factories. They originally sat near the Dusty Depot, and now thanks to the Fortnite chapter 1 map change, they're back again next to their old friend.

The Meteor

And surely the reminiscing about the events of season 3 wouldn't be complete without the meteor lurking dangerously close to Dusty Depot and the factories? Well, I've got good news, it's back too! Dangling in the air for all to see, with fragments of portal lingering at the end of the smoke, just to remind you this could all disappear again at some point during the season.

The Orb

The cause of all this time-travelling madness is also still making a scene on the Fortnite chapter 1 map for season 10, with the Orb still at the centre of Loot Lake. It now has a number of objects floating around the glowing core after the explosion, and I would bet this isn't the last of its impact on the map.

Doggus Skeleton

The skeleton of Doggus that remains as a lasting reminder of its fight with Cattus is still prominent on the Fortnite chapter 1 map too, but it's evolved somewhat. Tree have sprung around the bones, sprinkling red leaves all over the ground in an interesting pattern. Could this be a sign of things to come?

Retail Row

Another area affected by a Rift Zone, the futuristic Mega Mall has been replaced by the familiar Retail Row from seasons past. However, it has also been infested by the Horde, so you'll need to fight against the Fiends that spawn if you enter this location.

Indoor Soccer Stadium

To the west of Tilted, there used to be a large indoor soccer stadium, along with an abandoned swimming pool and one of the Fortnite gas stations, where now there is... nothing, except a few pieces of broken equipment and some pipes. On the plus side, this location is now where Fortnite glitched foraged items are spawning, should you need to track them down.

Greasy Grove

It stands out pretty starkly within the snow biome, as Greasy Grove has been warped back onto the map to replace the frozen lake. However, the Durrr Burgers have now been replaced by Tacos – which fall from the sky at random intervals and cause everyone to dance!

Moisty Palms

After being arid for a number of seasons, water has now returned to the desert biome and partially reverted Paradise Palms to its previous state of Moisty Mire, creating the new Moisty Palms location. This area introduces a prop hunt mechanic, where crouching will turn your character into a random object for all sorts of hide and seek shenanigans.

Starry Suburbs

Starry Suburbs is a completely new point of interest that has been added just north of Pleasant Park. Find the gold stars that fall from the sky in this area and open them to receive rare weapons plus ammunition to go with them.

